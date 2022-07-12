Cuphead Expansion “The Delicious Last Course” Goes Platinum

Cuphead’s DLC The Delicious Last Course has smashed some pretty impressive sales figures in its first week since launch. The expansion, which was released on June 30, has proved to be a big success for Studio MDHR already. It is the culmination of the story first set out in the original Cuphead game and has been “a true labour of love,” according to Studio MDHR.

In a blog post recently shared on the Studio MDHR website, the team behind Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course has shared its appreciation for the positive reception the DLC has so far received.

The Delicious Last Course has gone platinum, selling 1 million copies across all platforms! This marks an even quicker timeline than it took for the original game to achieve this momentous feat, and we are just beside ourselves with joy and appreciation. These words certainly do not encompass how grateful we are, but to the amazing Cuphead players worldwide we say nonetheless: thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Studio MDHR

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course introduces a new character, Ms Chalice, into the game and sets out on an adventure on a previously unseen island. Despite the game’s level of challenge, something Cuphead players will probably be all too familiar with, the DLC is obviously proving to be massively popular. With such strong sales in a week and a half, it certainly seems as if the community is thirsty for more Cuphead action.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG and the Windows Store.

