How Thor 5 Is Already Potentially Setup

Thor Love and Thunder is in theaters right now, and for better or for worse…people are talking about it. And after its big release at the box office (at least in its first weekend), many are wondering what Thor 5 might be about and how it might go down. To that end, we already can guess one major conflict based on the mid-credits sequence that happened. In it, a still injured Zeus (Russell Crowe) notes to those around him the people of the world (Earth) used to worship gods, but now, they only worship superheroes like Thor…and he’s not happy about that.

So he makes a declaration that “they will be feared again, once we make Thor drop from the sky”, and he sends this declaration to his son…Hercules. Who in the MCU will apparently be played by Brett Goldstein.

So it would seem as though Thor 5 is going to be a true “battle of the gods”, something we can honestly say we haven’t seen in the Thor line so far (Loki technically doesn’t count here). What’s more, these two do have a history in Marvel Comics that they can play with should they want to.

For example, these two beings are known as the “gods of strength” in their pantheons technically, and in one comic, they had an arm wrestling contest that was SO MASSIVE…it almost broke the Earth out of its orbit. Plus, these two have been mainstays on multiple Avengers squads, so this could lead to that after the movie is done.

But if we are indeed going to get a “battle of gods”, it’ll be interesting to see how it all goes down, and what it’ll take to make Hercules realize that things aren’t what they appear.

To be clear, Thor 5 hasn’t been approved yet, but if it does, then we’ll have a fight on our hands.

Source: ScreenRant