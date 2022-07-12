Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed Updates Alien Arsenal

THQ Nordic’s upcoming cosmic adventure Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is heading to next-generation consoles and PC very soon. The game has been given another trailer ahead of its release, this time focusing on the arsenal of weaponry players can expect to have at their disposal.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is an updated edition of the much-loved original game featuring the inimitable Crypto the alien. This version of the title has been rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 4 and looks pretty impressive. In addition to updated visuals, this edition of Destroy All Humans 2! – Reprobed will also feature a local 2-player co-op via a split-screen mode. Check out the latest trailer here to get a first look at some of the high-tech alien weaponry on offer.

In the new trailer, viewers are treated to an up-close and personal view of some of the game’s most iconic weapons. These include the Meteor Strike, which, when used, rains down a tonne of meteoric fireballs on the unsuspecting civilians below. Also showcased is the Gastro Gun, which sounds like some kind of illness-inducing torture device but actually summons a fellow saucer-based alien companion to help Crypto carry out his dastardly deeds. The Dislocator blasts its targets into particle-based matter and of course, the fairly self-explanatory Anal Probe does exactly what it says on the tin. Great fun if you’ve ever had a hankering for extracting someone’s actual life essence through their most personal of orifices. Although if you have, maybe you should get some help with that.

Anyway, it all looks like a blast and we’re sure there’ll be more teasers to come as Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed gears up for its launch on August 30. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

