Tribes of Midgard Heading For Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Tribes of Midgard is finally heading to Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch on August 16, as well as the Season 3 update. The announcement came from the horse’s mouth; Gearbox Publishing revealed the news today, and the release comes three years after the game originally came out.

The developer of this survival multiplayer game is Norsfell Games, and the co-founder and creative director of the studio, Julian Maroda, spoke about the news in today’s press release. The press release was as followed:

“Since day one, our team has been fully committed to delivering expanded features and new content to our players, building our own Tribe (of Midgard!) that’s now over two million strong and growing! Releasing on Xbox and Switch is our latest effort to continue to build Tribes of Midgard alongside our thriving community while simultaneously welcoming newcomers. Season 3 is massive and by far our biggest update to date, delivering game-changing content like our latest Saga (and biggest bad guy) alongside a complete revamp of Survival Mode. This ‘Survival 2.0’ couldn’t come at a better time, it’s the perfect starting point for new players on Xbox and Nintendo Switch!”

Tribes of Midgard was due for a little spruce up, and the game is getting one heck of an update in August. Season 3 will be introducing a burning Biome, a scorching Saga Boss, and flammable camps that can be as helpful as they are a hindrance.

All of the additions in Season 3: Inferno Saga are as followed:

Saga Quest: Inferno – Be prepared to fight through hordes of fiery foes as you ascend to face the largest-ever Saga Boss as the journey to the heart of the Volcanic Spire is a perilous one. As the temperatures rise, so do the stakes.

Volcanic Spire – Equip the right gear to handle this new climate or be burned, as it is home to many unique and dangerous creatures, crafting materials, hazards, and more.

Survival 2.0 – This central game mode takes a new form in Season 3 to provide a more relaxed but engaging experience that rewards exploration and creation.

Crafting 2.0 (Survival Mode) – Utilize the magical Dwarven invention of the Allforge, accessible from the Build menu and free to place anywhere, no materials required.

You can take a look at the full breakdown of Season 3 additions here; in case we missed some things off. This Inferno season is certainly one that you will not want to miss, that’s for sure. Take a look at the announcement trailer below as well.

The announcement trailer for Season 3 of Tribes of Midgard

