Genndy Tartakovsky Talks State Of Adult Animation

If we were to say “adult animation”, you might go straight to thoughts of certain “XXX-style” shows that sadly have been made in a variety of ways. But in truth, the meaning of “adult animation” is shows that have a mature and often times dark way of telling stories in order to appeal to an older audience and not just the slapstick comedy and stretch cartoons of kids. Genndy Tartakovsky is very much enjoying being able to make such features such as with the last season of Samurai Jack (which was darker and more bloody than the first four seasons) and his new show Primal.

In fact, according to him, adult animation as a whole is in a spot where people are taking it seriously:

“It seems like right now we’re having a very good moment for adult animation, especially in Europe. I think it’s really starting to break away from The Simpsons/Family Guy mold. Back when I was 18, my friends and I were hoping for more adult animated projects and now I feel that we are finally seeing the fruition of all those dreams. We are seeing this growth and move forward in that artistic direction.”

It’s true, there are plenty of shows out there that take the “more mature” aesthetic, even in things like Young Justice on HBO Max where the storylines they tell are FAR more than your typical “kids show with heroes”.

Primal in and of itself is in this batch of shows because of its incredible amount of violent and simplistic way of communication (so no need for over the top comedy when the visuals and tone speak for itself). Whether more follow in the path of Genndy Tartakovsky can’t be said, but, there is hope for more shows like these in the future.

Source: Animation Magazine