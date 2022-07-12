Multiverse of Madness Writer Reveals “Dark Secret” About Earth-838

The more time that passes after the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the more people start to speak out more about the film’s very obvious flaws. Not the least of which is that we don’t actually go through the multiverse all that much (as noted by a very accurate Honest Trailer). The key world we go to outside of the MCU world is that of Earth-838, aka the world of the Illuminati.

But apparently, despite us seeing quite a few things that showcase how this is an advanced world, it’s apparently a “lot darker” than fans are led to believe according to writer Michael Waldron:

“The funny thing about Memory Lane is that… It’s not in there, but my secret history of 838 is it’s a little bit of a police state,” Waldron said. “And you can see, everybody is dressed uniformly, it’s like a little bit of an Orwellian feel to it. Cause I was always like, ‘Alright, why does this Memory Lane thing exist?’ I wrote a bunch of what was essentially fine print that I do think we recorded, but it just doesn’t… You can’t quite hear it, but it’s like the guy is saying in the background, he’s like, ‘Disclaimer: Any memories of crimes committed or so-and-so can be admissible in a court of law…’ Memory Lane is really the state’s attempt to minority report you into admitting a crime you committed. That’s my dark secret about Memory Lane.”

While that sounds dark and depressing…it doesn’t really come off that way at points. Not the least of which is that if people know what Memory Lane does in terms of “showing your memories”, then they would just…avoid it. Especially if it can get them in trouble.

Plus, the “police state” feel just doesn’t work given what we saw in Multiverse of Madness. But then again…there’s a lot of things that should’ve happened in that movie in fans minds that just…didn’t.

Source: The Direct