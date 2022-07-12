Dungeons 3 Has Been Announced for the Nintendo Switch

Image of gameplay is taken from Dungeons 3

It has finally happened, the stuff of dreams, Dungeons 3 has finally been announced for the Nintendo Switch and will be released on September 15, 2022. The game was originally released in 2017 for consoles and PC by the team of Kalypso Media and Realmforge Studios – they’ve certainly taken their time for the Switch release it seems.

Already existing fans of Dungeons 3 will be eager to know that they can play this portably or through their TVs, and the expansion packs like the ‘Lord of the Kings’ and ‘Evil of the Caribbean’ will also be included. The studios have also graced us with a brand-new Switch announcement trailer, which you can watch below.

Announcement trailer for Dungeons 3

There will be some people out there that don’t know much about this game, so today is your lucky day. The Absolute Evil has successfully united the forces of evil and established the roots of their dark empire as they continue their quest to conquer the overworld. The Absolute Evil has also convinced the dark elf priestess Thayla to serve as his loyal chief lieutenant while he hides in his headquarters.

Players must harness the evil so they can create unique underground dungeons that consist of rooms, traps, and several other structures. The aim is to raise an army from creatures like orcs, zombies, and succubae so you can defeat the overworld and lay claim to the realm. It takes an evil soul to create this much havoc, are you this wicked soul?

This might not be the biggest game around, with the single-player campaign only featuring 20 missions and just over 20 hours of playtime, but the map is full of exciting creatures that are truly terrifying and are under your very command. You need to check out this game when it is released on Nintendo Switch in September, you will not regret it.

