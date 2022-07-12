Square-Enix Explain Reasons Behind Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PS5 Exclusivity

This last June we learned that Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was real, and well and truly on the way toward completion, targeting a Winter 2023 release window. Controversially the game, like the remake before it is coming exclusively to PlayStation, though specifically Rebirth will be coming to PS5. Square-Enix have now explained the reason why.

In an interview with Japanese publication, Gamer, Rebirth’s Producer Kitase has explained why the game could be next-gen only, and not grace the PS4. As translated by Gematsu, Kitase said, “It’s exclusive to PlayStation 5 because of the graphical quality, of course, as well as SSD access speed… Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably.”

He continued to address the speed of the game’s development, saying, that the game was “proceeding at an astonishingly fast pace for such a large-scale HD title”, while also adding “Making the middle part of a trilogy has its own challenges, but there are plenty of classic second instalments in the world of film that are defined by stunning story twists and deeper explorations of their characters. Often these second instalments become a favourite amongst the fans.”

Meanwhile, Tetsuya Nomura, the game’s creative director said, “In fact, new players might even enjoy starting their Final Fantasy VII journey with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth,” he said. “Cloud and his friends embark on a new journey in this game, and I believe that the scenes that they witness after leaving Midgar will give players a fresh, new experience.”

We don’t have a release date, but Square-Enix is declaring that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is scheduled to launch in the Winter of 2023.

Source