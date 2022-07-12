Kingdom: The Blood Brings The Netflix Zombie Show to Gaming

Kingdom: The Blood has been revealed by the South Korean game studio, Action Square. The new zombie-based action RPG is based on the Netflix show, Kingdom, which is about the events of a zombie apocalypse taking place in ancient Korea. In the Netflix series, Crown Prince Lee Chang is investigating the strange circumstances surrounding the disappearance of his father and finds himself caught in a zombie attack.

The video game adaptation will be released on PC and mobile devices, and the first gameplay trailer can be viewed below. The official YouTube description reads, “The trailer showcases high-fidelity graphics and hardcore action with each scene created using in-game assets. The K-zombie action game will launch on PC and mobile for global audiences.” Action Square also revealed that it used a professional Korean sword dancer to help motion capture authentic Korean combat.

The developer has revealed further details via a press release. Players will be able to create their own characters and customize them with a wide range of cosmetics that are based on traditional Korean clothing, such as the Hanbok. You’ll be able to fight zombies across various historic locations, including the city of Hanyang which is where a lot of the series takes place. It will continue the story of the Netflix series, and take place during the same Joseon period.

In gameplay, players will be able to use various melee attacks with combat that looks similar to games like Ghost of Tsushima. Kingdom: The Blood will include a story mode that follows the Kingdom series, and a Conquest mode in which players must deal with sequences of five-minute-long battles, PvP fights, and multi-boss battles.

Kingdom has two seasons which are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Kingdom: The Blood does not yet have a release date, but you can expect it to hit PC and mobile devices when it does eventually come out.

Source