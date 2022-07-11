Stargirl Season 3 Gets Full Trailer

Stargirl Season 3 has the “honor” of holding down the DC Comics fort until 2023 as the CW is pushing The Flash Season 9 until next year and the arrival of the already reviled Gotham Knights series. But let’s try and keep things positive, shall we? At the end of Season 2, Courtney Whitmore and her family had just defeated Eclipso and gained some new friends…in a lot of old enemies. Season 3 is literally subtitled “frenemies” as it notes how many of the ISA are trying to be in the new JSA.

And today, a full trailer for Stargirl Season 3 dropped, and expanded on how that is going to…make things a bit more complicated. For example, Shiv was the one who is trying to prove she can “be a hero”, but as we see in the trailer, she’s experimenting on herself for reasons we don’t know yet.

Furthermore, we see all three Crocks (Sportsmaster, Tigress and Artemis) trying to be the best neighbors they can be…and it’s getting people’s attention.

Mainly, it’s getting the attention of the returned Starman, who is definitely not acting like himself. Yes, he is training Stargirl to be even better with the Cosmic Staff, but certain things aren’t adding up. And he goes off on Pat Dugan at one point for “allowing” the people who killed the JSA to live freely and happily.

We also see more of Courtney and her relationship with Icicle Jr., as well as her begging her fellow JSA members to try and give the others a chance.

There’s more in here than we likely perceive too, as apparently the central plot of Season 3 is that of a ‘murder mystery’, but whose death are they trying to solve?

We’ll find out when Season 3 arrives on August 31st.

