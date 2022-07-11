Only Murders In The Building Gets Renewed For Third Season!

My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next… I hope it's not me! pic.twitter.com/J8AeH6CpNO — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 11, 2022

On Hulu, Only Murders In The Building was meant to be a kind of a unique comedy blending mystery, true crime podcasts, and a unique assortment of characters both famous and non in order to tell a story beyond what we’d seen before. What no one really expected despite the all-star lineup was that it would be the most-watched comedy original that Hulu ever made. That’s a really good moniker to have! So naturally, Season 2 was made.

In fact, Season 2 is happening RIGHT NOW with new episodes debuting every Tuesday, and so far, it’s another hit season on both Rotten Tomatoes, and those watching it. So…it shouldn’t be a surprise that a very special message arrived to reveal that Season 3 is coming!!!

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

We won’t spoil what’s going down so far in Season 2, but needless to say, things are getting deep as the trio of “Olimabel” (the “Charles” is silent) are trying to prevent themselves from getting arrested (again) for the murder that they most definitely didn’t commit. The only bad news here is that if season 3 is happening…that means more people are going to die…hmm…

Regardless, it’s good that this show is continuing on because it’s so different from a TON of other shows out there on both cable and on streaming. It’s wholesome, it’s funny, it’s mysterious, and we need that right now.

Source: Twitter