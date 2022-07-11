Yukako Yamagishi Joins JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Trailer

I'll spare you the cringe of a hair pun here.

Bandai Namco has been slowly drip-feeding JoJo fans with character trailers for the upcoming game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. This time, it’s Yukako Yamagishi taking center stage in her own character trailer debut.

Yukako Yamagishi is a character introduced in the Diamond is Unbreakable storyline which ran from 1992 to 1995. The sometimes foe Yukako has an obsessive love for Koichi Hirose, the friend of Diamond is Unbreakable protagonist Josuke Higashikata.

Yukako is able to control her hair and use it to fight, thanks to the power of her Stand “Love Deluxe”. Her trailer shows off a handful of her moves, including quite a few mid to long range attacks and even a mid-range grapple she uses to end a basic combo.

You can check out the Yukako Yamagishi character trailer here.

Yukako Yamagishi is whipping her luscious locks around in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.



Using her Stand, Love Deluxe, she's ready to condition any fighter she faces, no shampoo required. pic.twitter.com/HlRNUzQpwt — JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (@jojo_games) July 11, 2022

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R features unique combat where players weave attacks between their actual body and the attacks of their Stands. Stands are psychically generated by the fighters that wield them and provide powers beyond what humans are capable of.

Bandai Namco has been rapidly releasing character trailers in anticipation of the game’s launch later this year. Other featured characters include Johnny Joestar and Johnathan Joestar as well as series villain Dio.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is set to release on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 1st, 2022.

Source