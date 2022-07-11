Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 4 Adds Prestige and Crossplay

I already think that sniper rifle looks OP.

An upcoming update for Aliens: Fireteam Elite will introduce Season 4 content while also bringing systematic changes like crossplay and a new “Prestige” ranking system.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a squad-based shooter set in the Aliens franchise. Players take on the role of marines fighting the iconic xenomorphs and other space-faring monsters.

The upcoming update will introduce crossplay, allowing players to team up whether they’re on PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam. Players will also be able to earn new cosmetics through the new Prestige system.

In terms of gameplay, players are being given a new game mode called “Restock Turrets”. The new game mode shows players defending a cache of supplies surrounded by turrets and fighting off waves from all sides.

Lastly, players are being given four new weapons. Two shotguns, a launcher, and most interestingly a fully-automatic sniper rifle that rips enemies apart even at a close range.

You can check out the new Season 4 trailer here.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 4 will be available beginning July 26.