Red Dead Redemption 2 For PS5 And Xbox Series X/S Unlikely

It’s been claimed that Rockstar has put the brakes on the potential development of an updated version of Red Dead Redemption 2. According to a Twitter exchange between reliable Rockstar insider Tez2 and another Rockstar enthusiast videotech_, it sounds like the developers won’t be releasing a version of the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S after all.

Per Tez2, it doesn't look like Rockstar Games wants to ship out a new enhanced version of #RedDeadRedemption2 for next-gen consoles anytime soon.



It's an absolute crime to abandon this game over GTAV. pic.twitter.com/lZWsJTX8sq — Ben (@videotech_) July 7, 2022

With Tez2 having previously shared information on Rockstar’s games that have later turned out to be correct, it seems that the idea of Rockstar calling time on any plans to update and re-release the hit wild west game for the modern console generation is credible. This is especially true considering the most recent community blog post from Rockstar, in which it essentially admits its laser focus on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 and, to a lesser extent, GTA Online. On top of this comes the publishers’ confirmation that it’ll be winding down any kind of major content update for Red Dead Online. It seems that despite the massive sales figures and ongoing popularity of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar doesn’t seem to be planning on bringing it to new audiences on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Instead, the endgame is firmly centred on the next chapter of Grand Theft Auto.

Over the past few years, we have been steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series — understanding more than ever the need to exceed players’ expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can possibly be. Rockstar Games

It looks like it’ll be eyes down and total focus from Rockstar on the development of GTA 6 for the foreseeable. Unfortunately for those hoping to roam the wild American plains in Red Dead Redemption 2 with the most up-to-date graphics and speeds possible, it seems as though it’s just not on the agenda anytime soon.

Source