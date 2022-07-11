Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 Is Coming to PC

To the early days of the Forgotten Realms.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is finally coming to PC after 18 years. The game is also already verified for Steam Deck for on-the-go adventures.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 is a sequel to the original Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance. The Dark Alliance series is an action spinoff based on the isometric RPG Baldur’s Gate which originally released in 1998.

Instead of the typical tactical combat using actual tabletop RPG rules (the original is based off the Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 2nd Edition ruleset), fighting is more dynamic and has more in common with other Action RPGs like Diablo.

You can read a rundown of the game below.

Unspeakable evil has returned to the legendary city of Baldur’s Gate in this dungeon-crawling, action RPG fantasy classic. A call for adventurers echoes through the embattled land. Cunning warriors and bold magic users are desperately needed to reclaim Baldur’s Gate from a dark sorcery that threatens all in its path. Five new heroes with new class feats and abilities Hack your way or cast powerful spells through over 80 perilous levels Hidden areas, secret characters, and hundreds of items to discover, customize, and use Forge unique magical weapons and armor to maximize the damage you inflict in battle Conquer hordes of beasts and armies of Hobgoblins, Ghouls, Golems and dreaded Dragons Compelling single or two-player cooperative modes of play Steam

Unlike the original Baldur’s Gate, players in Dark Alliance choose from a roster of pre-generated characters with set names and backstories. These characters can be customized by gaining experience through play.

Baldur’s Gate has a franchise has seen renewed interest ever since the third game in the series was announced. Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently in Early Access.

Players can get their hands on Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance 2 when it releases on Steam on July 20.

Source