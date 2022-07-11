Harley Quinn Season 3 Gets Full Story Trailer

To say that fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Harley Quinn Season 3 is an understatement of the highest order. This show is arguably one of the best “superhero series” out there right now (right alongside The Boys and Young Justice) and its fans have been begging for this for literal years. But now, we’re only a few weeks from its premiere, and as a result, it’s time we got a little more insight into what the heck is going to happen with Harlivy. And apparently…it’s a lot.

Before, in the teaser trailer, we only got hints of the insanity to come (including James Gunn willingly sitting on Clayface…), but here, we get a little more context. Apparently, after the Eat! Bang! Kill! Tour (which was detailed in the special comic miniseries), Harley is up for letting Ivy choose their next big plan.

For Ivy, that means terraforming Gotham (which if you recall has been a wreck since last season) and taking ‘every inch back from the humans’, save for them, obviously. Naturally, things are going to go wrong, and there’s apparently going to be some ‘tension’ between Harley and Ivy (which will worry fans to no end) because Harley apparently thinks Ivy is going too far at points (a callback to the comics, though hopefully it’ll end better here than it did in the comics…).

Adding to this madness is that of the Joker running for mayor. And not as a joke, but as the “new man” that he wants to be for his children and family that he now has per the end of Season 2.

But it won’t just be familiar faces we see, we’re also getting the debut of Nightwing (who appeared first in the miniseries), and he’ll be teaming up with Batgirl and Robin and Batman in the season. So you know that things are going to get weird and wacky as Harley Quinn Season 3 goes on!

Source: YouTube