Dragon Quest Treasures Story And Character Details Revealed

Dragon Quest Treasures is the latest spin-off in the long-running JRPG Dragon Quest franchise. The game is expected to release on the Nintendo Switch near the end of the year, and we now have a few more details regarding its characters and world. Publisher Square Enix and developer TOSE updated the information on the Japanese Dragon Quest Treasures website, which has been translated by Gematsu.

The plot will revolve around the siblings, and best friends, Erik and Mia. The pair live on a Viking longship, but one day they are transported to an entirely different world at the hands of two strange spirits. The new world they travel to is called Draconia, and it contains Seven Dragon Stones as well as many hidden treasures that are waiting to be discovered. The sibling pair decides to take on an adventure to hunt for treasure in this new monster-infested realm.

Draconia is a world formed of various islands. Each island has its own climate and selection of varied monsters to encounter. Luckily, the siblings have somehow obtained the ability to communicate with any monster through a power called Dragon’s Dagger. Players will be able to befriend various monsters and “grow together” while discovering the various treasures hidden in Draconia.

Erik, voiced by Motoko Kumai, is an energetic and curious boy who has aspirations of becoming rich by finding spectacular treasures. His sister Mia, voiced by Inori Minase, is competitive and loves the idea of going on adventures to hunt for treasure. They’ll be accompanied by side characters, including the cat-like spirit Purrsula, voiced by Satomi Arai, and the pig-looking spirit Porcus who is voiced by Yasuhiro Takato.

Erik and Mia will both be playable protagonists, and Square Enix mentions that players can swap between the two characters via a simple button press. The sibling pair share the same level, which means that players have no reason to hesitate if they want to switch between them.

Dragon Quest Treasures will be released worldwide on Nintendo Switch on December 9.

Source