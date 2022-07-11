Skull and Bones Loadout Customisation Detailed

Skull and Bones was revealed with a shiny cinematic and some extended gameplay footage last week. Now, in the pirate-themed adventure’s latest developer blog, eager fans can find out a bit more about the loadout options available in-game. This includes the different types of ships on offer in the swashbuckling action.

In the first of what’s promised to be a series of upcoming developer blogs, the team at Ubisoft Singapore has shared some insight into the game’s naval combat system. Skull and Bones promises to introduce a wide variety of ships, weapons and attachments for players to make use of in their seafaring exploits.

On their journey to becoming an infamous pirate, players will need to acquaint themselves with different types of ships, as some are better suited to certain occasions than others. According to the developers, each ship plays a specific role and has particular goals in mind. For example, some ships are designated for the transportation of massive amounts of cargo but are practically useless in combat encounters. Ships should be considered against the size, category and perk variables, as these will help determine the best choice of vessel for the mission at hand.

In addition to detailing ship options, players will need to take on board their choice of weapons and attachments, both in the literal and metaphorical sense. Weapon range, damage, reload time, ammo consumption and ballistic trajectory, for example, are all aspects to consider when selecting which weapons to equip your ship with. There are cannons, mortars, ballista, rockets and other awesome-sounding naval weaponry to choose from in Skull and Bones. It looks like almost every aspect of living the pirate life has really been thought out.

For full details on loadout options, check out the Skull and Bones developer blog.

Skull and Bones launches on November 8. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and PC via the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

