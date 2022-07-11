The Walking Dead: Last Mile Debuts On Facebook Today

A brand new instalment in The Walking Dead games franchise is set to get underway today, but it’ll take on a slightly different format. The Walking Dead: The Last Mile is an interactive game brought to audiences by Facebook. The action gets started today and will last for the next four months.

The term Mile isn’t just there for effect. A clever play on words, the new game is actually designed to be a massively interactive live event (or MILE). This means that participants worldwide can jump in and participate in the game, which will present players with a number of choices as part of the daily narrative. It’s a live event that will adapt and change based on the decisions that players make in the simulated world environment based in The Walking Dead‘s universe.

The Walking Dead: Last Mile is a collaborative effort between Skybound Entertainment and publisher Genvid and has been funded by Facebook in a bid to draw more of an audience to its Facebook Gaming platform. For fans of The Walking Dead games, this new take on the franchise should prove interesting, as the MILE is intended to cater to the community’s choices when shaping the ongoing narrative.

As reported in VentureBeat, Genvid’s CEO Jacob Navok shed a bit more light on the premise and storytelling fans can expect to experience if they choose to take part in the project.

It is the next big installment in The Walking Dead franchise where the story is driven by the fans. You influence a constantly evolving coastal Alaskan community through an Instant Game with story content available daily, and live interactive streams hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown and Felicia Day Jacob Navok, CEO, Genvid

Interested players can log in to Facebook and create their own game characters now. From there, you’ll be able to jump into the story and take part in a number of different activities each day from now until the end of The Walking Dead: Last Mile’s four-month run. It’s sure to be an exciting experiment, but whether it will draw many players to Facebook Gaming as a platform remains to be seen.

You can start the prologue to The Walking Dead: Last Mile right now over on Facebook on PC or on your mobile device.

