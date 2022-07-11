New Exoprimal Gameplay From A Closed Network Test

Exoprimal is a new third-person action game being developed and published by Capcom. It was revealed during a Sony State of Play a few months ago, and fans initially thought it may have been a new entry in Capcom’s long-dormant Dino Crisis series. Select players have now had hands-on time with Exoprimal thanks to a closed network test that was held by Capcom on Sunday. You can check out a video of the new network test gameplay below.

Exoprimal is a futuristic game in which players take control of Exofighters and fight against endless hordes of dinosaurs that are falling out of portals in the sky. The surface-level comparisons to Dino Crisis make sense, but Exoprimal also has a strong multiplayer focus. Players form teams and work together to complete objectives before rival player teams do the same.

If you want to try the game for yourself, Capcom is holding two further network tests in the near future. Although, these will only be for the Steam version of Exoprimal. The next test will be available on July 25 at 8 PM ET. The test will run for just six hours. The final test will happen a bit later on August 7 and will run for a full 24 hours. If you wish to take part in one of these tests, you can sign up on the official website.

It’s worth mentioning that the game is still in an incomplete state. Capcom has made this clear and said that the network tests are to help “to find issues that can be addressed in order to improve the quality of the game.” Capcom says that it “cannot guarantee a smooth gameplay experience” as a result.

Hiroyuki Kobayashi, co-designer on the original Dino Crisis, has confirmed that he is working on Exoprimal, and we hope that this is a good sign for fans of Capcom’s dinosaur games.

