5 Ubisoft Games Will Disappear on September 1

Earlier this month we reported that Ubisoft will be pulling the plug on several multiplayer games on September 1. An unexpected consequence of this decision is that some games will become unavailable after this date, even for players who already purchased them.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sand, and Splinter Cell Blacklist will all be delisted on September 1. Their Steam page reads “Please note this title will not be accessible following September 1st, 2022,” confirming they will disappear from the online store.

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic and Space Junkies are already no longer available on Steam. Their pages read “At the request of the publisher, [the game] is no longer available for sale on Steam.”

Ubisoft will be closing down the online and multiplayer features for a total of 15 older games, including Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Rayman Legends, and Far Cry 3. While the solo campaign of these games remains available, some other games won’t make the cut.

“We don’t take the decision to retire services for older Ubisoft games lightly, and our teams are currently assessing all available options for players who will be impacted when these games’ online services are decommissioned on September 1st, 2022,” said Ubisoft. “We are also working with our partners to update this information across all storefronts, so players will be fully informed about the removal of online services at the point of purchase as well as via our support article where we shared the news.”

There is no information on whether or not Ubisoft might delist other games by September 1.

