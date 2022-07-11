Sony Releases A New Firmware Patch For The PS5

Sony has just dropped a new unannounced firmware update which adds a couple of new technical features. Down below are the full patch notes:

Main features in this system software update

If you’re using a TV that supports ALLM (auto low latency mode), you can adjust ALLM settings in [Settings] > [Screen and Video] > [Video Output] > [ALLM].

If you select [Automatic], your TV will automatically switch to low-latency mode while playing games.

If you sleect [Off], ALLM won’t be enabled, except during VRR (variable refresh rate) output.

This system software update improves system performance

In other news, Sony will be removing dozens of films from users libraries due to a cancellation of license agreement between Sony and publisher Studio Canal. Some the films which belong to the publisher are John Wick, the entire SAW franchise and Apocalypse Now.

When one door closes another one opens. With the ending of the license agreement, comes another opportunity for Sony. The entertainment conglomerate will be releasing their films onto Disney+

