Skyrim Multiplayer Mod Has Been Downloaded Over 50,000 Times

It’s amazing what the modding community has been able to do. From turning Minecraft figurines into Lego, to merging Doom with Quake, there are no limits really to what people can create, that is if they have the time and technical skills to do so.

Skyrim is one of those games that has a massive mod library, and the Skyrim creation kit is what enables that. It’s easily downloadable from Steam and is free to install. Through the mod creation kit comes something that Skyrim fans deeply desire: Multiplayer. and while yes, there is Elder Scrolls Online – it doesn’t compare to the expansive single-player experience that Skyrim offers.

Skyrim Together Reborn is a mod that is designed for groups of two-to-eight players, but has been tested to support up to 30 players, essentially making a mini-MMO. Since it’s release yesterday on Nexus mods, Skyrim Reborn has been downloaded has already been downloaded over 56,800 times.

Players who wish to install the mod need to be playing Skyrim Special Edition version 1.6 on Steam, best case: without any mods installed. Mod developers The Together Team have put together both a guide to getting started and a playguide, both which are described as essential reading if you want to play Skyrim Together Reborn.

The mod doesn’t support Skyrim VR, or any version of Skyrim prior to the Special Edition’s 1.6 update. You also won’t need to own the Anniversary Edition add-on. that being said, if you do The Together Team recommend disabling its additions.

Source