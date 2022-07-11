Fable Reboot Adds a New Narrative Lead

Image is taken from the Fable series

Playground Games has promoted one of its writers that was working on the upcoming Fable reboot, and now appointed them as the new narrative lead of the game that is currently in development. Anna Megill was hired by the studio back in 2021 as the lead writer for the game, but this positive step up means she will oversee the development of the game’s story.

Some exciting news to end the week. I'm now the Narrative Lead on #Fable. Wooo! 🧚‍♂️💫 (Let's just pretend I did one of those little title-change videos) pic.twitter.com/Ab2DyXhIIa — Anna Megill (@cynixy) July 8, 2022 A tweet from Anna Megill about her new position

Megill is no amateur when it comes to industry experience either because she has been involved with the game Control from Remedy Entertainment, as well as Arkane Studios’ Dishonoured: Death of the Outsider. With Megill now crafting the story for the Fable reboot, we could expect some exciting new ideas beginning to blossom for the game.

This series was a hugely popular one for Xbox – the original trilogy is one of the most popular collection of games in the history of the console, it certainly had some PlayStation users questioning their loyalties. Due to its popularity and the love for the in-game lore and setting, Megill has the difficult task of trying to create something new and unique, but also not wanting to stray too far from those originals.

Not much has been developing recently when it comes to the Fable reboot – we certainly haven’t been receiving any new updates, that’s for sure. If you were hoping to hear some news at this year’s Summer Game Fest, then you wouldn’t be alone. The absence of the game was very noticeable, such is the popularity of the series.

Some news is good news though, right? And even if we don’t have a vague premise, an estimated release year, or pretty much anything else for that matter, any news will always be welcome. Now the game has someone in the hot seat as narrative lead, we should hopefully start to see some more updates as the months pass. Let’s see what happens with this reboot of the popular series.

