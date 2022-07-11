Xbox Series X/S Already Doing Better Than Previous Gen In Japan

If you pay attention to things like sales, you’ll know that there are certain regions of the world that sell some things better than others. For example, in terms of sports, Football is the biggest thing in US, but Futbol (aka soccer) is the biggest thing in the rest of the world, and games like FIFA (until their deal with EA stopped) was the biggest thing around for key parts of the world. This kind of sales difference happens with consoles as well. As in Japan, they loved buying Nintendo and Sony product, but not so much the American-made Microsoft consoles. But with the Xbox Series X/S, a small boost has happened.

You see, if you go back and look at the lifetime sales of the Xbox 360 and the Xbox One, you’ll notice that the sales of them in Japan were downright pitiful. However, with the Xbox Series X/S, things are different, albeit slightly.

Word has come out that presently that the X/S has sold over 200,000 units in Japan in its lifetime so far, which if you recall actually isn’t that long. While this is not so great compared to the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch (especially the Switch), it should be noted that the Xbox One in its entire lifetime only sold about 115,000.

So why the sudden “approval” for the Xbox? It’s hard to say. Perhaps people wanted to see its graphical power, or play certain games on it. Or maybe there was just more people in Japan who are fans of Xboxs, it’s honestly hard to pin down, but the point is that while the X/S likely won’t be a million-seller in Japan, it is progress for Microsoft in that market, and that’s something they could potentially build on in the future if they’re lucky.

Source: VGC