US Agent Actor Talks MCU Future

One of the things that the Disney+ shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have done a really good job with is bringing in new and key characters to help expand the universe even more. In Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that included the arrival of John Walker, aka the future US Agent. He was tasked first with being the “next Captain America” but when he failed big time, he got a second chance via a deal with a certain person.

…but ever since then, we haven’t seen or heard from him. We know that Captain America 4 is coming and could be filming soon enough, but will US Agent be in that cast? Actor Wyatt Russell weighed in on it in an interview:

“No, you never know. They do a really good job of keeping it secret,” Russell revealed. “It’s part of the allure. You always hope that you can come back and you hope that you’ll get the phone call. If I pick up the phone and it’s Marvel on the other end of the line, you’re like, ‘All right, cool. Let’s go to work.'”

Russell continued, joking that it will be a tall order physically if he is to return.

“As for the Marvel secret training camp, that was two and a half years ago, or almost three years ago now, that we like actually shot [The Falcon and the Winter Soldier]. All of the training and everything that I’d done, if I do get the phone call, it’ll take a lot of runway to get back in shape like that,” Russell said. “I’ve lost every ounce of muscle and physique that I had, but that’s the fun part. Honestly, that was a big part of taking the role, as well.”

The big belief amongst fans is that John Walker will either be a part of the “Dark Avengers” (that the character once led in the comics) or be a part of the long-rumored Thunderbolts movie. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with him.

Source: Collider