Splatoon 3 Will Have Two Dual Wield Weapons

Splatoon’s Twitter account announced 2 new weapons coming to the upcoming Nintendo Switch title, Splatoon 3.

The “Dualie” category was first introduced in the series’ last entry. With the upcoming Dualie class, players can hit the B to perform a Dodge Roll while shooting. Nintendo mentions that it’s a smart tactical move.

There will be two weapons coming to the class. First are the Splat Dualies, the classic dualie set which gathers roll power through momentum generated by the ink blast. If you generate enough power then you can do two rolls consecutively one after the other. And then come the Dapple Dualies, a faster and lighter Dualie set which allows players to do very fast rolls, and spray far more bullets.

The Twitter account from Splatoon North America provides more details on the two weapons, as well as 3D graphics on what it looks like. Check it out below.

And here are the Dapple Dualies—a lighter dualie set known for super-fast Dodge Rolls. That speed comes at the expense of range, but make no mistake—these dualies still hit hard and are capable of dumping a LOT of ink in a hurry. Sneak up behind an opponent for the best results! pic.twitter.com/F8NOBGns4D — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) July 11, 2022

Splatoon 3 will be available for Switch on September 9, 2022. If you are interested in seeing what other weapons will be available, check out this article.

