Unleash Your Inner Cat to Unlock the Trophies of Stray

Stray is an upcoming game where you play as a cat that ventures through a world populated by robots, machines, and viruses. The game launches on July 19 and trophy hunters can prepare their hunt as the full list of trophies available in Stray are now available.

Most of the achievements in Stray require you to behave like a real cat. You will need to meow a lot, jump around, sleep for hours, and scratch whatever you can. Some trophies promise to be fun, like the ones requiring you to wear a paper bag, play mahjong with robots, browse through TV channels, or even go to jail. Speedrunners also have their own achievement with “I am Speed” which requires you to complete the game in under two hours.

Here is the complete list of trophies available in Stray:

All Done: Unlock all trophies.

A Little Chatty: Meow 100 times.

Cat-a-Pult: Jump 500 times.

Productive Day: Sleep for more than one hour.

Boom Chat Kalaka: Dunk the basketball.

Can’t Cat-ch Me: Complete the first Zurk pursuit without being caught.

Sneakitty: Go through Midtown without being detected by the Sentinels.

No More Lives: Die 9 times.

Scratch: Scratch the vinyl in the club.

Pacifist: Complete the Sewers without killing any Zurks.

I am Speed: Complete the game in less than 2 hours.

Missed Jump: Fall inside the city.

Not Alone: Meet B-12.

Cat Got Your Tongue?: Have B-12 translate a robot.

Catwalk: Reach Midtown.

Al-Cat-Raz: Go to jail.

Eye Opener: Complete the game and open the city.

Meowlody: Bring all the music sheets to Morusque.

Curiosity Killed the Cat: Wear the paper bag.

Cat-a-strophe: Try to play mahjong with the robots.

Cat’s best friend: Nuzzle up against 5 robots.

I Remember!: Gather all B-12 memories.

Télé à chat: Browse through all of the TV channels.

Badges: Collect all badges.

Territory: Scratch in every chapter.

Stray will be available on July 19 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows.

