Nintendo France has announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be featured at Japan Expo 2022 in Paris, France. This will be presented via another showcase on July 14, similar to the recent Nintendo Direct, with a deeper focus on the game’s combat system and world. However, it’s unknown if this will be streamed, as Nintendo has only confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be appearing on its stand at the event. Nintendo will also have other games on its stand at the event, but they have yet to reveal the full lineup.

Previews have already started to make their rounds prior to Xenoblade Chronicles 3‘s launch later this month on July 29 and things are looking positive. For the most part, praise is being directed towards its characters, story, and combat, which isn’t unprecedented for the franchise. Xenoblade has established itself as a series that does an excellent job at worldbuilding, as the environments, in particular, are considered to be among the best in its respective genre.

Recently, pre-orders for the Collector’s Edition went live in North America, though many fans struggled to snag one. The My Nintendo website crashed multiple times during the two pre-order windows, with customers often being greeted with an error message featuring Wario. For those in European territories, Nintendo has promised that pre-orders will be made available at the end of the month, which is interesting considering the game launches during that time period. However, even if you manage to secure a pre-order, you won’t receive the collector’s edition items until Autumn 2022.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches on July 29 for Nintendo Switch.

