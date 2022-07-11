Respawn Seems To Be On A New Single-player Game Set in The Apex Universe

According to a recent job posting, the studio behind Apex Legends is working on an upcoming single-player game set in the Apex Universe

Respawn, the studio behind the Titanfall series and the world-wide phenomena Apex Legends has recently listed a job posting for a mid level 3D Hardsurface Artist. The job posting states that the artists will be working towards building “a brand new Respawn single-player adventure.” that will be set in the Apex Universe.

Respawn states that the this project will be a “a developers playground” with “the freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits.” Respawn is pushing the ideology that fun must come first and that great ideas come from anyone – equality being a very important factor at Respawn (which is true, great ideas are often come where you least expect it.)

This isn’t the first time that Respawn has hinted towards the creation of a singleplayer adventure, around this time last year, lead Developer, Mohammed Alavi posted a tweet looking for lead and senior positions to work at Respawn.

Given the track record that Respawn has in developing Titanfall, Apex Legends, and the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s very likely that this game will become a success. Unfortunately, time will only tell what that success will look like.

