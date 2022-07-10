The Boys Will Crossover With Their Spinoff

The Boys is by and large one of the biggest success stories in the superhero TV market over the last several years. Mainly because the show has been unabashedly unapologetic, to the extent that they’re almost revered for how far they go. Season 4 was approved almost immediately after Season 3 aired, and as if that wasn’t enough, they’re getting a spinoff show called Varsity.

In that series, we’re not going to see the world from the eyes of those trying to beat the supes, we’re going to get to see the world through the eyes of those trying to be the NEXT supes. Yep, this is going to be a show about the “up and comers” (which we have had teases above via characters like Starlight) and how far they’re willing to go in order to get the best deals in the best cities.

Many have wondered if The Boys will crossover with Varsity in any meaningful ways, and showrunner Eric Kripke has confirmed that the two worlds will influence one another in certain ways:

“There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity,” Kripke said. “Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There’s Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show.”

Very interesting to hear, and one can only wonder how they’re going to show the “collaboration” between both shows. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Source: Collider