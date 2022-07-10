Creators Of Star Trek Prodigy Tease Upcoming Threats

The Star Trek universe is ever expanding in arguably the best of ways. There are multiple live-action shows going on right now, AND, there are a duo of animated series tailored to different sectors (see what we did there?) of the fandom. For example, for those that are “new” to Stark Trek as a whole and are of a young age, Star Trek Prodigy is for you.

The fun part about this show isn’t just the visuals and how it ties to past Star Trek lore (via Capt. Janeway as their AI guide), but the fact that you’re about to be able to watch it in two different ways, on Paramount+ and on Nickelodeon. The creators of the show in the Hageman brothers revealed the dangers that are coming:

“What’s the threat?” Dan Hageman says. “In the first 10, the threat very much is the Diviner, and what we established at the end of 10 is you have the threat of the actual Starfleet and Adm. Janeway on their tail to stop who she believes to be people who have stolen Capt. Chakotay’s ship. So that’s a very formidable foe. I wouldn’t want to face her.”

“Can I also just add, going back to Nickelodeon, where we’re constantly putting on the two different hats,” Kevin Hageman explains. “One is, ‘Well, how do you market P+? How do you market to the whole family, including adults?’ And then, ‘How do you do this for kids?’ And so in every aspect, we look at Janeway. There’s the adult fan who loves Janeway and oh, now she’s a hologram, oh, now Adm. Janeway’s back and there’s all this fun stuff and making sure we service that audience.”

So if you’re a fan of Star Trek Prodigy, buckle up, things are only going to get more fun from here.

Source: ComicBook.com