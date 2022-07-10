The Last of Us Remake Animator Talks About “Cash Grab” Statements By Fans

“It’s just a cash grab”



Actually it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible. pic.twitter.com/csjZ3kZMyG — Robert Morrison (@RobertAnim8er) July 10, 2022

There have been a lot of trends in the video game industry over the last few years that have yielded a lot of fruit when done properly. Such as various video games of the past getting ported to newer consoles for new life and a “perk in their sales” (the Nintendo Switch has done this a lot in its lifetime). The other major thing though is that of many of the best games ever made getting full-on remakes and remasters so fans can enjoy them anew. Final Fantasy VII Remake was a triumph in this way, and now, The Last of Us is getting that treatment too.

Know as “Part 1” now, the game is going to be getting a very high upgrade in terms of the graphical quality. The VO performances will stay the same as they honestly don’t need to be changed, but visually, the game is getting a major facelift.

The problem in the eyes of some fans is…why are they doing this for a game that isn’t even 10 years old yet? FFVII was decades old and arguably NEEDED the remake treatment given how its game is a bit outdated in looks and gameplay style. But The Last of Us? Not so much.

Many have even called out those working on it and said it’s a “cash grab.” But as you can see above, one of the animators on the project wasn’t too happy with that “designation’ and noted that this is one of the most meticulous projects he’s ever worked on.

So who is right here? Well, arguably both. Because there is definitely a “we’ll make money by doing this!” approach to things, but, that doesn’t mean that the teams behind it aren’t working hard to make the remake worth it. You’ll just have to play the game for yourself and find out if it’s worth it.

