The Boys Actor Talks Homelander’s New Endgame

The Boys is a very…unique…kind of superhero show, though to be clear, it’s that way by design. As they’re not afraid to go super violent, super visual (if you get our drift) and super raunchy in terms of language. But one of the biggest things that makes this show so compelling is that they have one of the best supervillains in all of history on their show in Homelander, and he just…keeps…winning. Or at the very least, denying the heroes and their allies their due.

In Season 3 (spoilers ahead!) Homelander after the loss of Stormfront goes on a tear, calling out those who “imprison” him, trying to use his own brand of “the truth” to win the masses over (and it’s working…) and in the end, he actually convinces his son Ryan to join him in the spotlight. Leaving The Boys with not just a renewed mission, but a big complication.

And that brings us to Homelander actor Anthony Starr, who explained in an interview that in Season 4, Homelander is going to get even WORSE because he has a new endgame around a certain fantasy…and it’s not a good one…

“I think the character’s end game is in direct odds and direct opposition with reality,” Starr said. “I think he would love to have a family. And I think it’s all dressed up in fantasy. It’s all wrapped up in fantasy, everything that he really wants. And I think if he ever got what he wanted, he wouldn’t know how to stop. I think he needs to be pushing against something to have any sort of identity and he really doesn’t have much of an identity. So God help the world if he gets what he wants.”

We saw a tease of that at the end of Season 3 where Homelander straight up kills someone in front of his son and his followers…and they were all happy about it. So his “delusions of grandeur” are going to get even worse…and so Butcher and his team had better step up to take him down.

