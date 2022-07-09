Captain America 4 Director Revealed!

One of the next major movies to be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to finally be making some major headway leading up to production. Captain America 4 has been known about since the ending of the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as it was confirmed by Marvel Studios not long after the finale of the show. But since then, we honestly haven’t had a lot of details about the film, who might be in it, and who would be writing or directing it. However, we do have one of those answers now.

That’s because the director of the film has been revealed via Julius Onah. He’ll be teaming up with the writers from the Disney+ show Malcolm Spellman and another series writer Dalan Musson to help make the whole thing happen.

If you recall, Falcon and the Winter Soldier dealt with the aftermath of Avengers Endgame in the biggest ways. Being the show that focused the most on the “blip” and what happened in the world when all of a sudden…everyone was back. They also dealt with the question of “who wields the shield” as Sam Wilson had the shield (as gifted to him by Steve Rogers) but didn’t want to wield it because he didn’t feel it was right. Naturally, things went wrong when the US Government chose the wrong person to wield it instead, forcing Sam to step up and truly become Captain America (complete with epic comic-accurate suit from Shuri!).

With him now being Captain America, the movie will no doubt deal with the larger world “reacting” to Sam being Captain, as well as new threats coming forward to deal with him. One of them possibly being Sharon Carter, though we don’t know that yet.

Captain America 4 doesn’t have a release window yet, but hopefully we’ll get one soon.

