San Diego Comic-Con To Have Marvel Studios Animation Panel?

Marvel Studios has been on a roll for some time, even during the pandemic they were able to keep things rolling by delaying some of their projects and giving a lot of attention to their Disney+ products. A gamble that really worked out in the end. But now, with the success of movies like Spider-Man No Way Home, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, and more than likely Thor Love and Thunder based on its initial numbers, they’re going to bring back some things to ensure that people are psyched for what comes next.

Naturally, that includes them going and doing some promotion at major events like San Diego Comic-Con. If it feels like it’s been a while since SDCC “has been relevant” you’re not exactly wrong there. Because the last two years have either been canceled or much smaller in scale and scope and that has led to many wondering if it would “ever come back”. Well, this year it seems like it’ll be back in force. DC Comics has already made big plans for SDCC, and now Marvel Studios can add its name to that list. Because not only are they going to show off their live-action movies that are coming out soon such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, they’re going to be doing…an animation panel.

At first, that might sound odd, but remember that they have two known animation projects that are set to arrive this year and next. That would be the highly-anticipated return of X-Men 97, as well as What If…? Season 2. Both are no doubt going to get new details, first looks, and more. Plus, we wouldn’t be surprised if a surprise announcement was made due to the growing ranks of the MCU.

So when San Diego Comic-Con comes around…big things are going down.

