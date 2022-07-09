Marvel’s Midnight Suns Drops Captain America Trailer

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been in the works for a while, and it’s going to be a very unique take on not just the Marvel franchise, but the tactics franchise as well. Curiously, the game has been more focused on the story and visuals than the actual gameplay in terms of the trailers that have been shown. But perhaps, things are finally starting to change.

Because 2K has dropped a new trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, but this time, it’s a character trailer for Captain America, one of the playable characters in the title. As we see in the character trailer, Steve Rogers has his iconic shield decked out in mystical runes that’ll give him some “magical flair”, including apparently being able to shoot fire out from it! Not to mention, he’ll do some of his more classical attacks like launching his shield at enemies and having it bounce off of them.

Here’s the official character description for Captain America in the game:

“A scrawny Army reject at the outset of World War II, Steve Rogers became a powerful Super Hero and decorated veteran known as Captain America by the war’s end. Denied entrance into the armed forces due to his health, Steve realized his only hope of fighting for liberty and justice was to volunteer for a risky military science experiment. He was injected with Super-Soldier Serum and physically transformed into a powerful enemy of evil with legendary strength of body and spirit.

An accident near the end of the war left Captain America frozen in suspended animation until the modern day, making him at first a fish-out-of-water in much the same way as the newly-resurrected Hunter…with the additional complication of having more experience fighting Nazis than supernatural demon-kin. However, Cap’s eagerness to serve the good of humankind meant he didn’t hesitate to answer the call of the Midnight Suns.”

