Crown Wars: The Black Prince Announced

There can be only one solution: Evil must be defeated.

Video game publisher Nacon recently announced the upcoming title Crown Wars: The Black Prince for all major consoles. The game was announced as part of their Nacon Connect showcase earlier this week.

The game is being developed by Artefacts Studio, a studio known for their past titles like The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders, and of course Garfield Kart. Players will take on the role of a noble family during the height of The Hundred Years War.

You can check out the announcement trailer for Crown Wars: The Black Prince here.

As the fighting rages in the Hundred Years’ War, you are the head of a noble family seeking glory in this tactical turn-based strategy game. Fight enemy factions and battle an evil force that has corrupted the highest echelons of power and is exploiting the conflict for its own gain through a violent and mysterious cult. From your castle – your seat of operations – recruit, equip and train your soldiers to fight your enemies and protect the population. Build your squads to suit your needs as you set out to find the source of the Evil and thwart the malevolent plot. Your management and diplomacy skills will be put to the test. Upgrade your castle, forge ties with other families, and manage your resources wisely. With the world on the brink of collapse, there can only be one solution: Evil must be defeated. Steam

Crown Wars: The Black Prince is expected to release sometime next year on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Source