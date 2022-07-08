Returnal For PC Could Be Announced Soon

SteamDB does it again, for about the third time in the past month users of the site which tracks the ongoings of Steam’s backend has seemingly exposed another secret. An as-of-yet-unpublished app known only by its code name Oregon is thought to be the PC port for the PS5 exclusive Returnal.

In the past couple days, the app has received multiple updates and fans of the game are anticipating the formal announcement of a PC port. The status of Oregon as Returnal is virtually confirmed, users can easily find mention of phrases like “Tower of Sisyphus” and “Atropos”, both of which are present in the actual game.

Returnal is the latest game from Finnish studio Housemarque who are known for previous titles like Matterfall and Resogun. Players are thrown into the action on a hostile alien world through third person combat.

BREAK THE CYCLE After crash-landing on a shape-shifting alien planet, Selene finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again she’s defeated, forced to restart her journey every time she dies. In this roguelike shooter, both the planet and your equipment change with every cycle, forcing you to adapt your play style and take on evolving challenges. Choose to go solo through the shifting labyrinth of Atropos, or share your entire journey with another player in online Co-op Mode.¹ Then, when you’re ready, take on the Tower of Sisyphus – an ascending gauntlet of increasingly dangerous phases focused on putting your combat skills to the test.² Engage enemies in bullet hell-fuelled clashes.

Scavenge alien tech for upgrades to your abilities.

Forge a personal connection with the planet and piece together Selene’s story. PlayStation Store

It’s unknown when Returnal for the PC will be announced, but with all of this evidence and activity on Steam’s backend fans are holding their breath with anticipation.

Source