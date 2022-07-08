The Rings Of Power Gets New Teaser

The Journey Begins. Main Teaser arrives July 14. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/LLQpf3Y0sb — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) July 8, 2022

The Lord of the Rings is easily one of the most important film trilogies ever made (let’s not discuss parts of The Hobbit Trilogy, ok?). It brought a mix of realism and CGI to bare to deliver a trilogy that many agree was near-perfect from start to finish. But now, via Amazon Prime Video, we’re getting something else, we’re getting that comes before LOTR and even before The Hobbit, we’re getting the story of The Rings Of Power, and it’s meant to help complete the story while telling a tale never seen on screen before.

A new teaser arrived today (see above) and in it, we see the various species of Middle-Earth including the Elves, Dwarves, Ents and apparently even the Hobbits looking up at the sky as a mysterious meteor is coming and then crashes into the ground. Could this be the beginning of what makes The Rings Of Power? Or is this a dark sign of things to come?

The team behind the show have made it clear that they’re not trying to recreate the grandness of Lord of the Rings, but rather, tell their story and give it the best shot they can. According to them, Amazon Prime Video bought 50-hours worth of story for the show, and that means that there are going to be a lot of tales to be told here, all the while connecting it to the main saga.

For example, we will learn more about Elrond, the Elven Lord who would have a huge impact in LOTR and wield one of the rings of power. But clearly we’re going to see how the other races play into this as darkness starts to brew, alliances are made and broken, and key choices are made.

A new teaser for the show is coming on July 14th.

Source: Twitter