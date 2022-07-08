Ms. Marvel Star Blasts Review-Bombers

In the world we live in, especially the one right now with the internet and social media giving us access to platforms where we can ‘speak our minds’ without much punishment, there is going to be a lot of hate thrown around. This goes especially for people who aren’t afraid to ‘let loose’ on the latest media like TV shows, movies and video games. Now, if it were merely people saying what they liked and then didn’t like about a property? No one would really mind. But in cases like Ms. Marvel, the shows and films are getting review-bombed for reasons that are nothing but hateful.

Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel herself, has noted that she’s seen this, and calls out what this reads like:

“I know they’re there. It’s something we knew was going to happen going into this,” she admitted. “It happened when the comic books came out in 2014. I’m all for constructive criticism as long as people have a legitimate concern or suggestion or something real. Then I care.”

Wise words, but she also wasn’t afraid to call out the dark side…

“But all the hatred I’ve seen has no basis, no merit, it’s just purely for the sake of hating – and that’s fine,” Vellani continued. “You’re not gonna impress everyone. We hit our target audience and we hit an entirely new audience that didn’t know they were gonna fall in love with this character – people who have never seen themselves represented in a positive light before.”

Exactly. Just like every comic property out there, not every single one is going to “work” for every single person out there. And that’s fine! You are more than welcome to voice your opinion on things, but when that opinion is full of hate and slander and bias? Then you’re not a fan, you’re just a troll.

And last time we checked… Ms. Marvel in the comics has fought trolls…

Source: NME