Next-Gen Red Dead Redemption 2 Not Coming?

If you’ve been paying attention to the next-gen consoles since their arrival (and yes, the Nintendo Switch is included in that), you’ll know that a LOT of companies and developers are not just trying to bring games to the systems, but they’re trying to port over some of the best games to those systems to get even more people to play it. A fair and fine strategy overall. Systems like the Xbox Series X and PS5 are even trying to do “next-gen ports” to ensure that the highest quality version of these games are possible on these systems. And that brings us to Red Dead Redemption 2.

The game came out in 2018, and from the moment it arrived, fans and critics knew that it was something truly special. It wasn’t just a continuation of what came before (in its own way, of course), but it was arguably the masterpiece version of the series so far. To be clear, you can play the game via the Xbox Series X and PS5 through backward compatibility. However, if you’re wanting the “next-gen ports” like many other games have gotten or are getting…you’re going to be waiting a while.

Because in a report from Rockstar Games themselves, they said their current priority is GTA 6, and that they were ending Red Dead Online support soon. Then, an insider from the community noted that Red Dead Redemption 2 port plans…aren’t exactly progressing:

“Yes, I’ve heard about those a long time ago,” said the Tez2, answering the question. “As well as their plan to come up with an Enhanced Rockstar Editor. All cancelled/halted by now.”

That’s definitely not going to be what fans of the game want to hear. But then again, it took a while to get the sequel, so perhaps they just have to wait until this next-gen port comes around.

Source: Twitter