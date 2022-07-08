Fans Have Interesting Reactions To Gorr The God Butcher In Thor Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder was fun and I enjoyed it overall. The biggest highlight for me was Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. He was mesmerizing. He’s got some really kickass and creepy scenes. I thoroughly enjoyed every second he was on screen.#ThorLoveAndThunder #Gorr pic.twitter.com/WMpUN2Rueh — Mason K (@GhostMaseTV) July 7, 2022

If you didn’t hear, Thor Love and Thunder is now out in theaters, and you know that all sorts of comic fans and just curious folk are going to go and see it to determine what it is like. One of the highlights of the movie is that of Gorr The God Butcher, easily the most important villain for Thor from the comics of the last decade or so. His arrival in the comics set off a massive arc for Thor that can’t be denied or ignored, and just as important…he was a really great character.

In Thor Love and Thunder, he’s being played by Christian Bale, an actor who has proven the ability to be in any kind of role and crush it. But while Taika Waititi was very high on him, the question would be…would the fans.

Well, not unlike in just about any more ever, there is a bit of…mixed feelings. Mainly about the writing, the movie’s length, and how much they actually used Gorr. Above and below are some highlights from the first fan Twitter reactions.

#ThorLoveAndThunder was pretty good, but #Gorr was the BEST thing to come from it. Christian Bales delivery of this malevolent and sinister being was fantastic in just the short screen time that he had. Might be hot take here, but Gorr is so much better than Thanos pic.twitter.com/Ag2cEzTc8m — Rogue (@roguearmageddon) July 6, 2022

No No No..An actor like Christian Bale do not deserve this! A man of his stature should've never done this,not criticizing his performance here infact his Gorr portrayal made me feel for the character But Thor Ragnarok is still better Thor movie for me. #Gorr #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/VTTLCAFzWH — Faraz sayyed (@farazsayyed16) July 7, 2022

#ChristianBale as #Gorr – The God Butcher had the potential to be an iconic villain like #Thanos & #GreenGoblin but the screenplay never allows him to achieve that feat!

Christian Bale as an actor adds a lot of depth with his performance but the writing is really weak! pic.twitter.com/n1ieyCZdO4 — Shivam (@shivammovies14) July 7, 2022

Christian Bale's performance as #Gorr in the movie is truly brilliant. Can't imagine any other actor in his role. Also, am glad they didn't CGI his face.



But it's seriously disappointing that a potential character like #Gorr didn't get enough screentime as he should've. pic.twitter.com/B7UtlB4QoT — Fiction Feedback (@FictionFeedback) July 7, 2022

So as you can see, just about everyone praises what Bale did in the role, but the movie apparently didn’t give him enough screentime to make him a “truly legendary” movie like others that came before him. This is a fascinating thing to note due to the fact that Natalie Portman admitted in an interview recently that there were a TON of deleted scenes cut from the movie, including entire planets and sequences that could’ve “enhanced” the movie and possibly gave Gorr more screentime.

The reviews of the movie overall have been equally as divisive, and that’ll make seeing what happens to this movie box office total wise very interesting going into the weeks after its arrival.

Source: Twitter