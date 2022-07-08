Apex Legends Mobile Season 2 Kicks Off July 12

It’s only been a short while since the game launched, but Apex Legends Mobile is getting ready to swing into its second season. Season 2: Distortion will be the theme of the new update, and it will kick off officially on July 12. It’ll be available on all iOS and Android devices.

The new season will also introduce a brand new playable legend into the mobile game. Rhapsody, the newest Legend, will follow in the footsteps of Fade, who was brought into the game as a new Legend on launch back in May. Those looking for new Legends to play with haven’t been disappointed, as there’s also been the addition of teleporting hero Loba, who came to Apex Legends Mobile in the latest Cold Snap season.

Rhapsody is revealed as being a DJ in the latest trailer, and we’re also able to check out her shoulder-based buddy bot known as Rowdy. Aside from that we don’t know too much else about her as yet. A new map will also be introduced as part of Season 2. Named as Pythas Block 0, it looks like a cyberpunk-style cityscape for players to dive into. However, it’s unclear as to what kind of game modes the map will feature in yet.

You can check out a preview trailer for the Season 2: Distortion update right here.

Cold Snap will be completing its run over the next few days, so players don’t have long to finish up any challenges or Battle Pass content. Battle Pass tracks will refresh at the change of each game season, so make sure to grab all the rewards possible over the coming days.

It’s fair to say that EA and Respawn have had some success so far with Apex Legends Mobile. As a free-to-play mobile title, the game has had mainly positive critical praise and over 10 million downloads on Android devices alone. Add to this the fact that it generated almost $5 million globally in its first week, there’s clearly a lot of demand for the popular shooter on mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile is available now on iOS and Android devices.

