Fort Solis was a surprise announcement at this year’s Summer Game Fest, and it continued the trend of horror space games that somehow took over the show. Fort Solis is set to be the first game from upstart indie developer Fallen Leaf Studio. The UK-based developer was founded just last year and is made up of experienced developers from across the industry. Along with the development talent, Fallen Leaf Studio has enlisted the help of veteran games industry actors Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us) and Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) to bring Fort Solis to life. Naturally, a game from a brand new studio that has such big names attached is garnering a considerable amount of interest from gamers. With any new IP like Fort Solis, gamers have plenty of questions. Questions like, what platforms will Fort Solis be on?

What platforms will Fort Solis be on?

To date, Fallen Leaf Studio has only announced that Fort Solis will be coming to PC. The game currently has a Steam page that confirms that it will be coming to Valve’s storefront. When asked if Fort Solis would be coming to consoles, Fallen Leaf Studio said, “We are working on it…More info soon!” It’s unclear if that means the game will launch on PC initially with a console release coming later or if the developer is still finalizing which consoles its game will come to. Luckily, there’s plenty of time for that to happen, as Fort Solis doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet.