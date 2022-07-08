Smallville Podcast With Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum Gets Premiere Date

Talk Ville, the Smallville rewatch podcast by show stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, has announced that it will premiere on July 13. New episodes will drop each Wednesday, and the show will be available on major platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

Smallville aired on the WB network from 2001 to 2011, and the show clocked an impressive 217 episodes during its 10-season run. The plot centers around the teenage and early adult years of Clark Kent as he learns to navigate his powers and his relationships. Familiar Superman characters (such as Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, and Jonathan and Martha Kent) are also featured in the show.

Welling and Rosenbaum, who starred as Clark Kent and Lex Luthor respectively, will cover one episode of Smallville on each show while discussing behind-the-scenes info and memories. Members of the cast and crew will make guest appearances, and fans can call the Talk Ville hotline to join in the show, as well.

“I’m glad we’re finally able to do this! Looking forward to rewatching the series, sharing stories, and revealing insights from my time on Smallville,” Welling said in a statement.

“Smallville was one of the most successful series on television, and it’s the most successful thing I’ve ever been a part of. Rewatching these old episodes with Tom is like going back in time… and it’s a happy place,” said Rosenbaum.

For Smallville super fans who don’t want to wait until July 13, a teaser is now available on the official Talk Ville Podcast website.

