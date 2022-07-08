PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for July 2022 Potentially Leaked

Some of the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog in July 2022 have potentially been leaked. The leak comes from ResetEra user “BlackBate” who has a track record with this type of info. According to BlackBate, the new games will arrive on PlayStation Plus on July 19. The biggest hitter of the list is Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade and the accompanying additional episode for the game, INTERmission. Intergrade is the PS5 enhanced version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and the INTERmission episode is exclusive to Sony’s new platform. Check out the full list of titles revealed below.

Stray

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and INTERmission

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

BlackBate does specify that these are just “some” of the games that will be coming to the catalog this month. None of the games listed above are pre-PlayStation 4 titles, so it’s unclear what games, if any, will be added for Premium subscribers. Stray was previously announced to be coming to the PlayStation Plus catalog by Sony during their summer showcase. Sony revealed that Stray would launch on July 19 and that the game will be joining the catalog on day one, but the company hasn’t announced any other PlayStation Plus updates for the same day.

July 2022 is the first new month for the recently launched PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers. As such, Sony’s update strategy for the new membership is yet to be revealed. All PlayStation Plus users already received their free games for July with no word on when or if the catalog would be updated too. If the July 19 date pans out, an update schedule for Extra and Premium subscribers could start to become clear.

