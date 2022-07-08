First Look at Hearthstone’s Murder at Castle Nathria Cards

A few days ago, Blizzard revealed the next expansion for its Collectible Card Game (CCG) Hearthstone. Murder at Castle Nathria takes its inspiration from the previous raid tier of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and introduces two new mechanics and plenty of new cards to Hearthstone.

Today, we have more information about the cards joining the decks of Hearthstone. The plot of Murder at Castle Nathria revolves around the murder of its ruler, Sire Denathrius. There are ten suspects, represented by ten new legendary cards – one for each class. The Murder at Castle Nathria expansion will add a total of 135 new cards to the game, with two new mechanics: Location and Infuse.

Location cards are neither minions nor spells, but a brand new feature in Hearthstone. These cards are played on the board to boost your team. They can then be activated a set number of times, with a turn-off between each activation.

Infuse increase the power of cards if a certain number of friendly minions die while an Infuse card is in your hand. For example, the Priest of the Deceased card description states “Infuse (3): Gain +2/+2.” This means that if three friendly minions die while you hold this card, it will gain +2 attack and +2 defense when you play it.

Remornia, the weapon of Sire Denathrius, join the collection of Hearthstone cards.It begins as a minion card with Rush, attacking opponents just like it does in the World of Warcraft Castle Nathria raid. After it attacks, Remornia turns into a weapon you can equip. And if you do, it will turn again into a minion. Rinse and repeat.

If the new Hearthstone meta with the Murder at Castle Nathria expansion is still a mystery, the new cards and mechanics will add a breath of fresh air into Blizzard’s card game.

Source