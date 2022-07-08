The Quarry Now Adds Multiplayer

The cinematic interactive horror game from Supermassive games The Quarry previously had it’s multiplayer delayed because the team needed time to work on it. The base game launched on the 10th of June alongside couch-coop.

Now, the spiritual successor to 2015’s Until Dawn is getting it’s multiplayer component. 2k took to Twitter to announce Wolfpack Online Multiplayer which allows up to seven players to play together online. Additionally with the update comes a podcast dubbed Bizzare Yet Bonafide. Deluxe Edition owners can also equip characters with new 1980s themed outfits.

🐺 Play Wolfpack Online Multiplayer with up to 7 friends



🎙 Listen to every Bizarre Yet Bonafide podcast ep.



📼 Deluxe Edition owners, explore in style w/ '80s outfits

The plot of The Quarry involves assuming control of nine different teenagers who must survive a night at the Hackett’s Quarry. Players will be hunted by bloodthirsty locals and a sinister creature. Each character has around 10-12 different possible deaths with 186 different possible endings available in the horror game’s story.

What’s more, the cast is star-studded, featuring the voices of David Arquette (Scream), Brenda Song (The Social Network, Dollface), and Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Dominion, Pokémon Detective Pikachu) just to name a few.

The Quarry is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.