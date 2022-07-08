RoboCop: Rogue City Announced And Will Release Next Summer

A new video game entry in the RoboCop franchise will soon be making its way to gamers in 2023. RoboCop: Rogue City is a new first-person shooter that is being developed by the team at Teyon. Teyon has developed games such as Terminator: Resistance and Rambo: The Video Game. RoboCop: Rogue City will be coming to PC and consoles in June 2023. The reveal trailer for the game can be viewed below.

The news comes from publisher Nacon’s own Nacon Connect 2022 livestream. This new trailer gives fans a brief look at gameplay and provides some details about the newest game featuring the famous cyborg law enforcer from Detroit. It looks visually impressive and as violent as you could expect it to be based on what fans may remember from the gory original film by director Paul Verhoeven.

The official YouTube description offers some more details about the premise of the game. It reads: “Welcome to Detroit; crime runs rampant as the city lies on the edge of ruin, people fighting for scraps as others live extravagant lives of luxury. Control of the Detroit Police Department is given to the Omni Consumer Products corporation in an attempt to restore order. You are that solution, RoboCop, a cyborg tasked with protecting the city.”

A great touch is that Peter Weller, the original actor of RoboCop, is returning to play Alex Murphy once more for RoboCop: Rogue City. The YouTube description says, “The triumphant return of RoboCop wouldn’t feel right without the man who brought so much life into the role, and we’re excited to reveal that Peter Weller will be performing voiceover work on the game. Enjoy this first look at gameplay and for the record, “dead or alive, you’re coming with me!””

RoboCop: Rogue City will be releasing on PC, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in June 2023.

